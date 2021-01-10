Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Rhoden scores 18 to lead Seton Hall past DePaul 76-68

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 06:39
Rhoden scores 18 to lead Seton Hall past DePaul 76-68

CHICAGO (AP) — Jared Rhoden scored 18 points as Seton Hall beat DePaul 76-68 on Saturday despite not making a field goal for nearly nine minutes to finish the game.

The Pirates had a 64-47 lead after Myles Cale's 3-pointer at the 8:57 mark then went 12 of 12 at the free-throw line for the remainder of their points. DePaul got within six twice in the final 2:09.

The victory have Kevin Willard his 100th Big East win, including conference and tournament games.

Sandro Mamukelashvili had 15 points and eight rebounds for Seton Hall (9-5, 6-2 Big East Conference). Cale added 11 points. Tyrese Samuel had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 22 points for the Blue Demons (1-3, 0-3). Nick Ongenda added 10 points. Romeo Weems had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

___

Updated : 2021-01-10 07:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral