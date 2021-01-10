Alexa
Russell leads Rhode Island over VCU 83-68

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 05:53
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Fatts Russell had 23 points, tying his season high, as Rhode Island got past VCU 83-68 on Saturday.

The 5-foot-10 Russell grabbed nine rebounds and shot 13 for 14 from the foul line. Jeremy Sheppard added 20 points and seven rebounds for Rhode Island.

Allen Betrand had 13 points for Rhode Island (6-6, 3-2 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Nah’Shon Hyland had 24 points for VCU (9-3, 2-1), whose seven-game win streak ended with the loss. KeShawn Curry added 11 points and Hason Ward had four blocks.

Vince Williams Jr., who was second on VCU in scoring entering the contest with 11 points per game, missed eight of his shot attempts.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-10 07:35 GMT+08:00

