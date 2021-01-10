American Christian Harrison upsets Garin at Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — American qualifier Christian Harrison upset top-seeded Cristian Garin of Chile 7-6 (3), 6-2 Saturday in the second round at the Delray Beach Open.

Harrison, ranked No. 789, squandered three consecutive set points serving at 6-5 in the first set and lost serve, but regrouped to dominate the tiebreaker. He swept the final four games of the match to become the second-lowest-ranked quarterfinalist in tournament history.

Garin, who had a first-round bye, came into his first match of 2021 ranked a career-best No. 18.

Harrison next plays Gianluca Mager of Italy, who advanced by beating No. 6-seeded Sam Querrey of the United States, 7-6 (8), 6-1.

