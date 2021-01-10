Alexa
Baxter scores 24 to lift Morgan St. past Norfolk St. 78-74

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 06:15
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Troy Baxter had 24 points and Trevor Moore made two free throws with four seconds left as Morgan State held off Norfolk State 78-74 on Saturday.

Both teams were playing their first Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference game of the season. The teams square off again Sunday.

Lagio Grantsaan had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Morgan State (5-2), which earned its fourth straight road victory. Moore added seven points and six rebounds. De’Torrion Ware had seven rebounds.

Malik Miller, who was second on the Bears in scoring coming into the matchup with 13 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 6).

Kashaun Hicks scored a career-high 20 points for the Spartans (4-4),including a 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining that cut the gap to 76-74 as Norfolk State came from 16 back at halftime.

Jalen Hawkins added 14 points. Mustafa Lawrence and Devante Carter had 10 points each. Carter missed a 3 at the buzzer.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-10 07:34 GMT+08:00

