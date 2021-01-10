Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Carter leads Navy over Lehigh 69-61 for fifth straight win

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 06:02
Carter leads Navy over Lehigh 69-61 for fifth straight win

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — John Carter Jr. made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points as Navy got past Lehigh 69-61 on Saturday.

Jaylen Walker had 10 points and eight rebounds for Navy (6-1, 3-0 Patriot League), which earned its fifth straight win. Richard Njoku added 10 points as did Cam Davis.

Nic Lynch had 17 points and three blocks for the Mountain Hawks (1-2, 1-2). Jalin Sinclair added 14 points.

The teams play again Sunday in Annapolis, Maryland.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

___

Updated : 2021-01-10 07:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral