Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NJIT wins home opener, beats Maine 63-54

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 06:21
NJIT wins home opener, beats Maine 63-54

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dylan O’Hearn had 22 points as NJIT beat Maine 63-54 on Saturday.

O’Hearn made 4 of 6 3-pointers. San Antonio Brinson had 12 points and eight rebounds for NJIT (4-3, 3-2 America East Conference). Zach Cooks added seven rebounds.

LeChaun DuHart had 18 points for the Black Bears (1-5, 1-4). Stephane Ingo added 15 points and 10 rebounds for his third straight double-double and had three blocks.

The two teams meet again Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-10 07:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral