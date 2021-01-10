Alexa
UMBC wins fifth straight road game

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 05:40
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — L.J. Owens posted 17 points as UMBC defeated New Hampshire 69-54 on Saturday.

Owens made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Brandon Horvath had 13 points for UMBC (8-2, 4-1 America East Conference), which earned its fifth straight road victory. R.J. Eytle-Rock added 11 points. Dimitrije Spasojevic had seven rebounds. Keondre Kennedy had a career-high 10 rebounds plus six points.

Blondeau Tchoukuiengo had 10 points for the Wildcats (4-4, 3-2). Jayden Martinez added nine rebounds and four blocks along with eight points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-10 07:33 GMT+08:00

