Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Davis scores 25 to carry Vermont over Binghamton 76-60

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 05:42
Davis scores 25 to carry Vermont over Binghamton 76-60

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Davis had 25 points and 11 rebounds as Vermont topped Binghamton 76-60 on Saturday.

Stef Smith had 16 points for Vermont (4-3, 4-3 America East Conference). Isaiah Powell added 14 points. Ben Shungu had nine assists and six rebounds.

Brenton Mills had 16 points for the Bearcats (1-9, 1-6). Bryce Beamer added 14 points. Tyler Bertram had 13 points and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-10 07:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral