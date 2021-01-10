Alexa
Noel leads UMass-Lowell over Hartford 71-62

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 04:36
LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Obadiah Noel scored 24 points as UMass Lowell defeated Hartford 71-62 on Saturday.

Connor Withers added 20 points for the River Hawks. Withers also had nine rebounds.

Salif Boudie had 19 points for UMass Lowell (4-7, 3-4 America East Conference). Bryce Daley added six assists.

UMass Lowell scored 36 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Miroslav Stafl had 16 points for the Hawks (7-5, 4-3). Austin Williams added 14 points and six rebounds. Hunter Marks had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-10 05:59 GMT+08:00

