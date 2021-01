Saturday

At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center

Delray Beach, Fla.

Purse: $349,530

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. (AP) _ Results Saturday from Delray Beach Open at Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Andres Molteni, Argentina, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, vs. Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Marcus Daniell (2), New Zealand, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 11-9.