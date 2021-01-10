Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Bills receiver Cole Beasley active for Colts wild-card game

By  Associated Press
2021/01/10 01:00
Bills receiver Cole Beasley active for Colts wild-card game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The AFC East champion Buffalo Bills welcomed back receiver Cole Beasley for their wild-card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Beasley was listed as active after Buffalo’s second-leading receiver missed one game with a knee injury. Leading receiver Stefon Diggs was also active after being limited in practice last week with an oblique injury.

Beasley’s return means the Bills will have their starting trio of receivers playing for the first time since a 32-30 loss at Arizona on Nov. 15. Buffalo’s third starter, John Brown, returned last week after missing five games with a knee injury and stint on the reserve-COVID-19 list.

The Colts, seeded seventh, are minus cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, who was already ruled out because of a concussion.

Starting defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is active after practicing on a limited basis because of a shoulder injury this past week.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-01-10 02:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Taiwan uncovers illegal money transfers with Philippines
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
18 people die overnight in Taiwan amid cold wave
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral