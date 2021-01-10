Alexa
Mathew Barzal agrees to contract, back on ice with Islanders

By STEPHEN WHYNO , AP Hockey Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/10 00:51
FILE - This Feb. 19, 2020 file photo shows New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Denver. Barz...

Mathew Barzal joined his New York Islanders on the ice for his first practice of training camp Saturday after agreeing to a contract.

The 23-year-old star forward missed the first few days as the NHL's most prominent unsigned restricted free agent. General manager Lou Lamoriello was confident a deal would get done, and it did five days before the Islanders open the season at the rival Rangers.

Barzal led the Islanders with 60 points on 19 goals and 41 assists in 68 games last season. He had 17 points in 22 playoff games during their run to the Eastern Conference final.

A 2015 first-round pick who has become New York's best offensive player, Barzal is now locked up for the next three seasons. The contract is reportedly worth $21 million, with an annual $7 million salary cap hit.

___

Updated : 2021-01-10 02:55 GMT+08:00

