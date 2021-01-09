Alexa
SPHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2021/01/09 23:06
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 5 3 2 0 0 6 18 14
Birmingham 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 14
Macon 4 2 1 1 0 5 10 10
Huntsville 4 2 2 0 0 4 9 10
Knoxville 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 9

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Macon 6, Knoxville 3

Birmingham at Pensacola, ppd

Saturday's Games

Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-01-10 01:25 GMT+08:00

