ECHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|16
|53
|32
|South Carolina
|8
|5
|1
|2
|0
|12
|22
|17
|Orlando
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|31
|31
|Greenville
|9
|3
|3
|2
|1
|9
|27
|34
|Jacksonville
|9
|2
|6
|1
|0
|5
|17
|33
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|14
|31
|25
|Wheeling
|9
|2
|4
|3
|0
|7
|25
|32
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|37
|26
|Utah
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|22
|19
|Wichita
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|25
|19
|Tulsa
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|7
|16
|24
|Kansas City
|7
|2
|3
|1
|1
|6
|19
|24
|Rapid City
|9
|2
|7
|0
|0
|4
|25
|34
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Orlando 4, Florida 3
Indy 6, Greenville 5
South Carolina 4, Wheeling 2
Kansas City 1, Wichita 0
Tulsa 3, Utah 2
Allen 4, Rapid City 2
Wheeling at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled