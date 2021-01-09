ECHL Glance

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 12 8 4 0 0 16 53 32 South Carolina 8 5 1 2 0 12 22 17 Orlando 9 6 3 0 0 12 31 31 Greenville 9 3 3 2 1 9 27 34 Jacksonville 9 2 6 1 0 5 17 33

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 8 7 1 0 0 14 31 25 Wheeling 9 2 4 3 0 7 25 32

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 10 7 3 0 0 14 37 26 Utah 6 4 1 1 0 9 22 19 Wichita 7 4 2 1 0 9 25 19 Tulsa 7 3 3 0 1 7 16 24 Kansas City 7 2 3 1 1 6 19 24 Rapid City 9 2 7 0 0 4 25 34

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Orlando 4, Florida 3

Indy 6, Greenville 5

South Carolina 4, Wheeling 2

Kansas City 1, Wichita 0

Tulsa 3, Utah 2

Allen 4, Rapid City 2

Saturday's Games

Wheeling at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled