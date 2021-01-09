Alexa
Hirschi joins Tour de France winner Pogačar at UAE team

By  Associated Press
2021/01/09 21:08
Switzerland's Marc Hirschi of the Sunweb team crosses the finish line to win the Belgian cycling classic and UCI World Tour race Fleche Wallonne, in H...

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — After a breakout season in 2020, Swiss cyclist Marc Hirschi has joined Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar at UAE Team Emirates, the team said Saturday.

Hirschi signed a three-year deal, the team said in a statement. It followed his exit on Tuesday from the team known last season as Sunweb.

The 22-year-old Swiss left his former team one year before the expiration of a contract with a basic salary reportedly of around just 30,000 euros ($36,500).

He is managed by Fabian Cancellara, the retired Swiss great who won multiple one-day classic races and two Olympic titles in the time trial.

Hirschi’s strong end to the 2020 season included winning a stage at the delayed Tour, the overall award as the most aggressive rider, plus his first one-day classic victory at the Flèche Wallonne in Belgium.

He also finished runner-up at the Liege-Bastogne-Liege classic and took bronze at the World Championships.

Updated : 2021-01-09 22:22 GMT+08:00

