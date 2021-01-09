Alexa
Chinese anti-submarine plane enters Taiwan's ADIZ

Ministry of National Defense says this is seventh incursion in January so far

By  Central News Agency
2021/01/09 20:40
(Taiwan Air Force photo)

A Chinese military Y-8 anti-submarine plane entered Taiwan's southwest air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Saturday (Jan. 9), the seventh day of such incursions in January, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND).

In response to the incursion, Taiwan's Air Force scrambled planes to monitor the Chinese aircraft, issued radio warnings and mobilized air defense assets, until the Chinese aircraft left the ADIZ, the MND said.

An ADIZ is established by a country to allow identification, location and control of approaching foreign aircraft. However, unlike territorial airspace, no legal foundation for the ADIZ is explicitly stipulated in international law.

Due to the increasing number of incursions by Chinese military planes in recent months, the MND on Sept. 17 began to publish their movements regularly on its website to keep the public better informed.

Updated : 2021-01-09 22:21 GMT+08:00

