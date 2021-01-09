Alexa
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks eastern Taiwan

Taipei feels Level 3 shockwaves from temblor, no injuries reported

By Chris Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/09 20:00
(CWB map)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — There was a magnitude 5.7 earthquake at 7:35 p.m. on Saturday (Jan. 9), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 27.8 kilometers east of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 72.2 km, according to CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 4 in Hsinchu County and Yilan County and a 3 in Hualien County, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Taipei City, Nantou County, Taichung City, Miaoli County, and Chiayi County. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Keelung City, Taitung County, Yunlin County, and Chiayi City.

A lesser intensity of 1 was felt in Tainan City. No injuries had been reported at the time of publication.

Updated : 2021-01-09 20:50 GMT+08:00

