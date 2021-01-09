Alexa
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Lalashan blanketed by winter snow

Several mountains in Taiwan welcomed their first snow of winter on Friday

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/09 17:35
Snow on Lalashan. (photo courtesy of Gaoyuan Farm)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lalashan Forest Reserve was covered with layers of snow on Saturday morning (Jan. 9), attracting crowds of Taiwanese to take in the rare spectacle and pose for photos.

On Friday (Jan. 8), several mountains across Taiwan welcomed their first snowfall of the winter amid a cold wave that sent temperatures down to 6 to 8 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country. Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) had predicted the cold spell would result in snowfalls at altitudes of over 2,000 meters in northern Taiwan, including on Yangmingshan, Taipingshan, Hehuanshan, Lalashan, Jianshishan, and Xueshan. He was right.

Lalashan in Taoyuan City, which ranges from 1,500-2,130 m, witnessed its first snowfall of the season at around 6 a.m. Friday, according to the Central Weather Bureau. Many snow chasers told media the scenery was worth the long wait to enter the park.

Photos taken Saturday morning by Gaoyuan Farm show Lalashan transformed into a winter wonderland, with its sidewalks and benches completely covered with the white stuff. A significant amount of snow can also be seen on the trees.

(Gaoyuan Farm photo)

(Gaoyuan Farm photo)

(Gaoyuan Farm photo)
