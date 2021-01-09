Alexa
AP Week in Pictures, Global

By  Associated Press
2021/01/09 16:31
Police stand guard after a day of riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Security forces draw their guns as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP P...
Voters mark their ballots at the Lawrenceville Road United Methodist Church in Tucker, Ga. during the U.S. Senate runoff election Tuesday morning, Jan...
Dr. Bego Motriko, with the Spanish NGO Open Arms, sits with a baby after being rescued on an overcrowded wooden boat in the Mediterranean sea on Satur...
Migrants from Morocco walk on a beach after arriving at the southeastern coast of the island of Gran Canaria, Spain on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, after a...
A migrant stands next to a fence during snowfall at the Lipa camp, outside Bihac, Bosnia, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. A fresh spate of snowy and very cold w...
Catholics wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus try to get a glimpse of the the Black Nazarene at the Santa Cruz Church in Manil...
A woman kisses an icon after the Orthodox Christmas Mass in the Holy Trinity church in Iltsi village, Ivano-Frankivsk region of Western Ukraine, Thurs...
People walk on the street in the Catia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Matia...
Motorists wait in lines to take a coronavirus test in a parking lot at Dodger Stadium, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu...
President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign rally in support of U.S. Senate candidates Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue in Dalton, Ga., ...

JAN. 2 - 8, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

