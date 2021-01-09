AP Week in Pictures, Global

President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign rally in support of U.S. Senate candidates Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue in Dalton, Ga., ... President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign rally in support of U.S. Senate candidates Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue in Dalton, Ga., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Motorists wait in lines to take a coronavirus test in a parking lot at Dodger Stadium, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu... Motorists wait in lines to take a coronavirus test in a parking lot at Dodger Stadium, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

People walk on the street in the Catia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Matia... People walk on the street in the Catia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

A woman kisses an icon after the Orthodox Christmas Mass in the Holy Trinity church in Iltsi village, Ivano-Frankivsk region of Western Ukraine, Thurs... A woman kisses an icon after the Orthodox Christmas Mass in the Holy Trinity church in Iltsi village, Ivano-Frankivsk region of Western Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Although Ukraine is struggling to contain the coronavirus pandemic that has inundated its overburdened medical system with patients, Orthodox Christmas celebrations on Thursday occurred widely without masks or social distancing. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Catholics wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus try to get a glimpse of the the Black Nazarene at the Santa Cruz Church in Manil... Catholics wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus try to get a glimpse of the the Black Nazarene at the Santa Cruz Church in Manila, Philippines, on Friday Jan. 8, 2021, a day before the feast day. The annual Jan. 9 procession attended by tens of thousands of devotees has been cancelled amid the threat of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in one of Asia's biggest religious events. Several Black Nazarene replicas have been placed around churches as the government asks devotees to pray at their communities instead of going to downtown Quiapo where the original image stays. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A migrant stands next to a fence during snowfall at the Lipa camp, outside Bihac, Bosnia, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. A fresh spate of snowy and very cold w... A migrant stands next to a fence during snowfall at the Lipa camp, outside Bihac, Bosnia, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. A fresh spate of snowy and very cold winter weather on has brought more misery for hundreds of migrants who have been stuck for days in a burnt out camp in northwest Bosnia waiting for heating and other facilities. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)

Migrants from Morocco walk on a beach after arriving at the southeastern coast of the island of Gran Canaria, Spain on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, after a... Migrants from Morocco walk on a beach after arriving at the southeastern coast of the island of Gran Canaria, Spain on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, after arriving on a wooden boat. (AP Photo/Javier Bauluz)

Dr. Bego Motriko, with the Spanish NGO Open Arms, sits with a baby after being rescued on an overcrowded wooden boat in the Mediterranean sea on Satur... Dr. Bego Motriko, with the Spanish NGO Open Arms, sits with a baby after being rescued on an overcrowded wooden boat in the Mediterranean sea on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, aboard the NOG's vessel. Italy has allowed a Spanish-flagged charity ship with 265 rescued migrants aboard to anchor off Sicily on Monday. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)

Voters mark their ballots at the Lawrenceville Road United Methodist Church in Tucker, Ga. during the U.S. Senate runoff election Tuesday morning, Jan... Voters mark their ballots at the Lawrenceville Road United Methodist Church in Tucker, Ga. during the U.S. Senate runoff election Tuesday morning, Jan. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

Security forces draw their guns as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP P... Security forces draw their guns as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Police stand guard after a day of riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Police stand guard after a day of riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

JAN. 2 - 8, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

