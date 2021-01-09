NTU to set up Taiwan's first international athletics program

Taiwan's Lee Chih-kai Lee performs in the U.S. last year. Taiwan's Lee Chih-kai Lee performs in the U.S. last year. (AP photo)

National Taiwan University (NTU) said Saturday (Jan. 90) it will introduce the country's first undergraduate program to train students for careers in international sports competition and management, starting in the fall semester of 2022.

At an administrators' meeting Saturday, NTU Athletics Department lecturer Lu Pi-chin (呂碧琴) said that unlike current athletics programs in Taiwan, which focus only on talent development, the new program will include courses in sports research, sports organization management, international sports diplomacy, and international sport and event management.

The program will give priority to student athletes in individual sports that are included in the Olympic and Asian Games, such as table tennis, badminton, tennis, gymnastics, taekwondo, archery, sharpshooting, weightlifting, swimming and track and field, according to Lu. Admissions will be limited to 15 people per year — 10 based on athletic ability, three based on test scores, and two via special application, he said.

According to Lu, there are around 40 high-level student athletes at NTU who could benefit from the program, and the courses would also appeal to students in other departments who are interested in the sports industry.

Ding Shih-torng (丁詩同), director of NTU's Center for General Education, said the program will address Taiwan's need for talent in the field of sports diplomacy and will bring benefits that extend far beyond the sporting world.

In addition to approving the program's launch in the fall of 2022, NTU staff and administrators at the meeting also made recommendations for its curriculum, including the potential for collaboration with the university's medical school and college of engineering.