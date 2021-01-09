Journalist Zhang Jialong sentenced for 'disturbing the peace' in China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In line with the constant arrests and convictions of journalists in China, former Caijing magazine and Tencent Finance reporter Zhang Jialong (張賈龍) has been sentenced to one and a half years for disturbing the peace after being held in police custody for more than 17 months.

Since 2011, Zhang has been targeted by Chinese law enforcement for comments on Twitter that criticized the authorities and advocated for human rights. He was seen as a "dangerous figure who disrupts public order in the capital" and detained by the Beijing police for his reports about public food safety and Chinese dissidents, according to Weiquan Wang (維權網), a Chinese human rights-related blog.

In 2014, Zhang met with former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Beijing to discuss internet freedoms in China. During the conversation, he asked the U.S. government to help tear down China's "Great Firewall" and accused U.S. companies of helping the Chinese authorities constrain freedom on the web, which drew reprimands from Chinese state media.

He later published an article in Foreign Policy, calling on the U.S. to deny visas to those responsible for the Chinese firewall before he was fired by Tencent for his "aggressive" conversations with John Kerry and sharing confidential information.



Zhang Jialong (right) with John Kerry (Facebook photo)

As a blogger, Zhang has published several articles disclosing how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) censors information on the internet by dictating online content. For example, when the New York Times (NYT) reported the hidden fortune of former China Premier Wen Jiabao's (溫家寶) family in 2012, Zhang received orders from the government agency to remove all the relevant information across Tencent's network before the CCP blocked the connection to NYT's domain definitively in China.

In his Twitter account, Zhang tweeted about affairs in Taiwan and Hong Kong. He mentioned he had rallied with protesters during the Hong Kong Umbrella Movement in 2014 before he was forbidden to leave China.

When the Chinese human rights activist Liu Xiaobo (劉曉波) died in police custody, he tweeted, "People should carry the purpose, courage, and wisdom of their predecessors to end the one-party state and continue striving for a democratic country."

Zhang was arrested by police at his house in Guiyang in August 2019 and has been detained since then. He said he would appeal his guilty verdict.