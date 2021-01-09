Taiwan tours popular among Japanese high school students

Japanese students visit Office of the President in Taiwan (Youtube screenshot) Japanese students visit Office of the President in Taiwan (Youtube screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More than one-third of Japanese high school students choose Taiwan as the preferred destination for their overseas educational trips.

Out of 170,000 Japanese high school students, 60,000 chose Taiwan for a tour abroad in 2018, accounting for 35 percent of the total, said Lee Shyh-bing (李世丙), head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Osaka. Feedback on the trips was overwhelmingly positive.

It’s a century-old custom for Japanese students from primary to secondary education levels to go on such trips. It's seen as a way to learn about different cultures and hone group-living skills in a foreign environment.

Lee said one in every two public high schools in Japan favors Taiwan as the destination for such purposes. Taiwan has seen its reputation boosted via positive word of mouth reports among pupils, CNA quoted Lee as saying.

One positive impression was the encounter between a group of Japanese students and President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) during an excursion to the Office of the President in December 2019, which was filmed to promote Taiwan tourism. The relatively short traveling distance, good social order, and low tuition fees, have also helped improve Taiwan’s appeal as a place to pursue tertiary education for Japan’s youths, he added.

Taiwan and Japan have forged a cordial relationship over the years, having built close trade ties and helped each other in disaster relief. According to a survey published by Taiwan’s de facto embassy in Japan earlier this week, up to 77.6 percent of Japanese feel an affinity toward Taiwan, citing the hospitality of its citizens and a longstanding history of engagement between the two countries, up 11 percent from the 2016 poll.



A group of Japanese high school students visit the Office of the President. (Youtube video)