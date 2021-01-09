Alexa
Bean carries Utah St. over New Mexico 82-46

By  Associated Press
2021/01/09 13:24
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Justin Bean recorded 13 points and 13 rebounds as Utah State extended its winning streak to eight games, routing New Mexico 82-46 on Friday night.

Neemias Queta added 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Aggies. Queta also had three blocks.

Marco Anthony had 12 points and eight rebounds for Utah State (9-3, 6-0 Mountain West Conference). Steven Ashworth added 10 points.

Makuach Maluach had 13 points for the Lobos (3-6, 0-6), whose losing streak stretched to six games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-09 14:45 GMT+08:00

