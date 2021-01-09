Alexa
Crutcher's 29 points sends Dayton past Davidson in OT

By  Associated Press
2021/01/09 13:13
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Crutcher scored a career-high 29 points with four 3-pointers to help carry Dayton to an 89-78 overtime win over Davidson Friday night.

Crutcher's layup with 2:00 left in the extra session gave Dayton the lead for good. Ibi Watson added 23 points.

The Wildcats’ Kellan Grady hit a 3-pointer to even the contest at 72 with three seconds remaining to force the extra session.

Mustapha Amzil had 12 points for Dayton (6-3, 2-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Elijah Weaver added 11 points.

Grady scored a season-high 27 points for the Wildcats (6-5, 2-2). Luka Brajkovic scored a season-high 20 points. Carter Collins had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

