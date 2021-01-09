Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Long Beach St. tops Cal St.-Fullerton 82-80

By  Associated Press
2021/01/09 13:20
Long Beach St. tops Cal St.-Fullerton 82-80

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Isaiah Washington had 20 points as Long Beach State edged past Cal State Fullerton 82-80 on Friday.

Washington also had eight turnovers but only one assist.

Trever Irish had 16 points and three assists for Long Beach State (3-3, 2-1 Big West Conference). Joe Hampton added 16 points and seven rebounds. Chance Hunter had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Tray Maddox Jr. had 18 points for the Titans (1-3, 0-3). Latrell Wrightsell Jr. added 14 points. Landis Spivey had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-09 14:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan