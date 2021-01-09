Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Williams, Bieniemy carry UTEP over Rice 101-89

By  Associated Press
2021/01/09 12:27
Williams, Bieniemy carry UTEP over Rice 101-89

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Bryson Williams scored 29 points as UTEP defeated Rice 101-89 on Friday night.

Jamal Bieniemy added 24 points for the Miners, while Keonte Kennedy chipped in 22. Bieniemy also had six assists, while Kennedy posted seven rebounds.

Tydus Verhoeven had 12 points for UTEP (6-3, 2-1 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight home victory.

UTEP is 2-0 when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Max Fiedler scored a career-high 22 points and had seven assists for the Owls (8-3, 2-1). Travis Evee added 21 points. Riley Abercrombie had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-09 14:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan