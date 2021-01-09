Alexa
Wilson lifts S. Dakota St. over W. Illinois 83-77

By  Associated Press
2021/01/09 12:55
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Douglas Wilson had 22 points as South Dakota State topped Western Illinois 83-77 on Friday night.

Luke Appel had 16 points for South Dakota State (7-3, 3-1 Summit League). Baylor Scheierman added 16 points and nine rebounds. Alex Arians had 10 points.

Adam Anhold had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Leathernecks (2-8, 0-3), whose losing streak reached four games. Ramean Hinton added 13 points. Justin Brookens had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-09 14:44 GMT+08:00

