Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Umude carries South Dakota over UM Kansas City 66-64

By  Associated Press
2021/01/09 12:34
Umude carries South Dakota over UM Kansas City 66-64

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Stanley Umude had 18 points and six rebounds as South Dakota held off UM Kansas City 66-64 on Friday night.

A.J. Plitzuweit had 14 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota (5-6, 4-2 Summit League), which won its fourth straight game.

South Dakota totaled 26 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Brandon McKissic had 19 points for the Roos (5-7, 1-2). Marvin Nesbitt Jr. added 13 points and 12 rebounds. Josiah Allick had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-09 14:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan