Midtgaard leads Grand Canyon over Tarleton State 75-72

By  Associated Press
2021/01/09 12:39
STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Asbjorn Midtgaard posted 19 points and nine rebounds as Grand Canyon narrowly beat Tarleton State 75-72 on Friday night in each of their Western Athletic Conference openers.

Gabe McGlothan had 14 points and seven rebounds for Grand Canyon (5-3, 1-0). Mikey Dixon added 11 points. Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 10 points and six assists.

Montre’ Gipson had 30 points for the Texans (2-3, 0-1). Tahj Small added 11 points and 14 rebounds. Konstantin Dotsenko had eight points, one rebound and one assist.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-09 14:43 GMT+08:00

