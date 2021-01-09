Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Perry scores 29 to carry Stetson over North Alabama 86-77

By  Associated Press
2021/01/09 11:50
Perry scores 29 to carry Stetson over North Alabama 86-77

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Rob Perry had 29 points as Stetson got past North Alabama 86-77 on Friday night.

Perry tied a school record with eight 3-pointers, finishing 8 for 10 from the arc. He added six rebounds.

The game was the Atlantic Sun Conference opener for both teams.

Mahamadou Diawara had 18 points for Stetson (3-4). Christiaan Jones added 16 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Chase Johnston had 11 points.

Payton Youngblood had 16 points for the Lions (4-3). Detalian Brown added 13 points. C.J. Brim had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-09 13:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan