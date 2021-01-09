Alexa
By  Associated Press
2021/01/09 11:30
Defense shines as Cleveland St. beats N. Kentucky 58-44

CLEVELAND (AP) — Torrey Patton had 14 points and eight rebounds as Cleveland State extended its win streak to seven games, topping Northern Kentucky 58-44 on Friday night. Jayson Woodrich added nine points for the Vikings, who held the Norse to 27.9% shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Cleveland State opponent.

Tre Gomillion had five points and 10 rebounds for Cleveland State (7-3, 7-0 Horizon League).

D’Moi Hodge, whose 15 points per game entering the matchup led the Vikings, scored three points. He hit 20% from 3-point range (1 of 5).

Northern Kentucky scored 22 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Trevon Faulkner had 17 points for the Norse (5-5, 3-2). Adrian Nelson added 11 rebounds.

Marques Warrick, who was second on the Norse in scoring coming into the matchup with 13 points per game, shot only 20% for the game (3 of 15).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

