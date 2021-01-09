Alexa
Last-minute layup lifts W. Kentucky over Louisiana Tech

By  Associated Press
2021/01/09 11:35
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Taveion Hollingsworth made a layup with 45 seconds remaining and added a free throw with 23 seconds left to give Western Kentucky a 66-64 win over Louisiana Tech on Friday night. Taveion Hollingsworth followed with a free throw to help secure the win for the Hilltoppers.

Charles Bassey had 24 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Hilltoppers.

Bassey made 9 of 10 free throws. He added four blocks.

Josh Anderson had 12 points and eight rebounds for Western Kentucky (9-3, 2-1 Conference USA), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Taveion Hollingsworth added 11 points. Carson Williams had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Kalob Ledoux had 14 points for the Bulldogs (8-4, 1-2). Isaiah Crawford added 14 points. JaColby Pemberton had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-09 13:15 GMT+08:00

