Mercury to rise slightly in Taiwan as cold wave recedes

Daytime temperatures forecast to reach 22 degrees Celsius after Wednesday

  137
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/09 12:08
Temperatures are set to rise above 22 degrees Celsius. 

Temperatures are set to rise above 22 degrees Celsius.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) has predicted temperatures across Taiwan will rise slightly from Sunday (Jan. 10) as the ongoing cold spell eases.

The current cold wave, which has sent temperatures in the north plunging to about 6 to 8 degrees Celsius over the last few days, is forecast to last until early Sunday, according to Wu. Mercury in most parts of the country will remain below 10 C on Saturday, with partly sunny conditions in areas north of central Taiwan and a chance of precipitation along the east coast.

Northern Taiwan will turn cool and wet again on Monday and Tuesday, with the arrival of a strong continental cold air mass from the north. Strong diurnal temperature variations are expected on these two days, and there is a probability of snow on Mount Taiping in Yilan County.

On Wednesday, the high-pressure system will bring heat and sunny weather to the nation, with lows still ranging between 7 and 8 C, but daytime highs reaching 22 C. Mercury is likely to continue to rise from Thursday through Saturday to as high as 25 C.
Daniel Wu
meteorologist
weather
Taiwan Weather
weather forecast
cold wave
cold air mass
cold front
cold snap
warm weather

Updated : 2021-01-09 14:43 GMT+08:00

