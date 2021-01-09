Alexa
Bohannon leads Youngstown St. past Wright St. 74-72

By  Associated Press
2021/01/09 11:01
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Naz Bohannon had 28 points and fed Garrett Covington for the buzzer-beating layup as Youngstown State narrowly beat Wright St. 74-72 on Friday night.

Michael Akuchie had 12 points and nine rebounds for Youngstown State (6-4, 3-4 Horizon League). Covington added 12 points.

Tanner Holden had 17 points and six rebounds for the Raiders (7-3, 5-2). Tim Finke added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Trey Calvin had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

