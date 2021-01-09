Alexa
Fire in western Indian hospital kills 10 infants, 7 rescued

By  Associated Press
2021/01/09 11:06
NEW DELHI (AP) — A fire broke out in the intensive care unit of a government-run hospital in western India early Saturday, killing 10 infants, police and news reports said.

A preliminary investigation suggests the fire was caused by an electrical short-circuit, said police officer V.S. Chavan.

The Press Trust of India news agency said the infants were 1 to 3 months old.

Firefighters rescued seven babies from the newborn care unit of the hospital in Bhandara, a town in Maharashtra state nearly 1,000 kilometers (625 miles) south of New Delhi.

