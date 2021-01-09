Alexa
James lifts Jacksonville over North Florida 66-65

By  Associated Press
2021/01/09 11:18
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dontarius James had a career-high 30 points and Kevion Nolan made the go-ahead 3-pointer with nine seconds left as Jacksonville narrowly beat North Florida 66-65 on Friday night.

Nolan had 17 points and five steals for Jacksonville (9-4, 3-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Bryce Workman added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Mo Arnold had six rebounds.

Carter Hendricksen tied a career high with 23 points for the Ospreys (2-9, 0-1). Jose Placer added 18 points. Emmanuel Adedoyin had nine assists. He also committed seven turnovers.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-09 13:15 GMT+08:00

