Johnson scores 20 to lift Lipscomb past Bellarmine 77-72

By  Associated Press
2021/01/09 10:53
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — KJ Johnson had 20 points as Lipscomb narrowly beat Bellarmine 77-72 on Friday night.

Johnson hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Greg Jones had 19 points for Lipscomb (7-6, 2-1 Atlantic Sun Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Romeao Ferguson added 16 points and seven rebounds. Parker Hazen had 10 points.

Ethan Claycomb had 16 points and five assists for the Knights (3-4, 0-1). Pedro Bradshaw added 14 points and nine rebounds. Sam DeVault had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-09 11:45 GMT+08:00

