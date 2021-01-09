Alexa
Davis scores 15 to carry FIU past Middle Tennessee 68-55

By  Associated Press
2021/01/09 10:29
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Radshad Davis had 15 points as Florida International topped Middle Tennessee 68-55 on Friday night.

Tevin Brewer had 13 points for FIU (8-3, 2-1 Conference USA). Antonio Daye Jr. added 13 points and seven rebounds. Dimon Carrigan had three blocks.

Jalen Jordan had 17 points for the Blue Raiders (2-5, 0-1).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-09 11:45 GMT+08:00

