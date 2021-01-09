Alexa
Bell leads North Texas over UTSA 77-70

By  Associated Press
2021/01/09 10:27
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Thomas Bell had 17 points and three blocks as North Texas defeated UTSA 77-70 on Friday night.

Javion Hamlet had 15 points and six rebounds for North Texas (5-4, 1-0 Conference USA), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Zachary Simmons and Mardrez McBride each had 13 points.

Jhivvan Jackson had 26 points for the Roadrunners (4-6, 0-3). Keaton Wallace added 14 points and Jacob Germany had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-09 11:45 GMT+08:00

