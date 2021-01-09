Alexa
Pinkney lifts Quinnipiac past Manhattan 84-79 in 2OT

By  Associated Press
2021/01/09 10:12
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Seth Pinkney had 16 points, nine rebounds and four blocks as Quinnipiac edged past Manhattan 84-79 in double overtime on Friday night.

Tymu Chenery had 17 points for Quinnipiac (3-2, 1-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Brendan McGuire added 13 points and six assists, and Jacob Rigoni also had 13 points.

Warren Williams had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Jaspers (2-4, 1-4). Anthony Nelson added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Marques Watson had 10 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-09 11:44 GMT+08:00

