Jackson, Rollins carry Toledo over Ohio 95-78

By  Associated Press
2021/01/09 10:22
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Marreon Jackson had 18 points as Toledo won its seventh straight game, getting past Ohio 95-78 on Friday night.

Ryan Rollins added 16 points for the Rockets, while JT Shumate chipped in 15. Spencer Littleson had 14 points for Toledo (10-3, 5-0 Mid-American Conference).

Toledo totaled 48 points in the first half, a season high for the hosts, while the 32 points in the first half for Ohio were the fewest of the season.

Mark Sears scored a season-high 23 points for the Bobcats (6-5, 2-3). Ben Vander Plas added 14 points. Dwight Wilson III had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-09 11:44 GMT+08:00

