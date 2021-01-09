Alexa
Jones carries Coastal Carolina past South Alabama 78-65

By  Associated Press
2021/01/09 10:21
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — DeVante’ Jones had 26 points as Coastal Carolina topped South Alabama 78-65 on Friday night.

Garrick Green had 14 points for Coastal Carolina (8-2, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference). Deanthony Tipler added 13 points. Ebrima Dibba had 12 points.

KK Curry had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Jaguars (7-5, 1-2). Michael Flowers added 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

