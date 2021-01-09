Alexa
Taiwan HSR tickets for Lunar New Year to go on sale Monday

441 additional trains are being deployed to meet holiday demand

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/09 10:39
(Facebook, Taiwan High Speed Rail photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (THSRC) will begin selling tickets for the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday on Monday (Jan. 11).

The company announced Friday (Jan. 8) that 1,820 trains will run between Feb. 8-17 to meet high demand over the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, which starts Feb. 10. It said it would operate 441 additional trains (236 southbound and 205 northbound) to boost the usual capacity by 30 percent.

During the holiday, discount tickets for university students and early-birds will still be available, according to THSR. Passengers who purchase tickets five to 28 days in advance can enjoy discounts of between 10 to 35 percent.

Travelers are encouraged to book their tickets early through the T-Express mobile app, THSRC online ticketing system, contracted convenience stores, or at THSRC ticketing counters. They are also expected to wear masks during their ride and comply with all COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, Taiwan Railways Administration began its ticket sale for the Lunar New Year holiday on Friday (Jan. 9). An additional 271 extra trains will be deployed between Jan. 21-30 to meet demand during the festive period.
