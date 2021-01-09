Alexa
Saints rule out Hendrickson, Easton vs. Bears

By  Associated Press
2021/01/09 09:33
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) fumbles as he is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the second ha...

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have ruled out sack leader Trey Hendrickson and offensive guard Nick Easton for Sunday’s playoff game against Chicago.

Hendrickson had career-high 13 ½ sacks this season, which tied for second in the NFL. But he missed practice late this week because of a nagging neck injury that also sidelined him from New Orleans’ penultimate regular season game.

The Saints have depth at defensive end with Cam Jordan and Marcus Davenport, along with second-year reserve Carl Granderson, whose five sacks ranked fourth on the team.

Easton has concussion symptoms. He has started nine games this season. First-round draft choice Cesar Ruiz is likely to start in his place at right guard.

Updated : 2021-01-09 11:44 GMT+08:00

