Saints rule out Hendrickson, Easton vs. Bears

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) fumbles as he is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the second ha... Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) fumbles as he is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have ruled out sack leader Trey Hendrickson and offensive guard Nick Easton for Sunday’s playoff game against Chicago.

Hendrickson had career-high 13 ½ sacks this season, which tied for second in the NFL. But he missed practice late this week because of a nagging neck injury that also sidelined him from New Orleans’ penultimate regular season game.

The Saints have depth at defensive end with Cam Jordan and Marcus Davenport, along with second-year reserve Carl Granderson, whose five sacks ranked fourth on the team.

Easton has concussion symptoms. He has started nine games this season. First-round draft choice Cesar Ruiz is likely to start in his place at right guard.

