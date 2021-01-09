Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Penn carries LIU-Brooklyn over St. Francis (Pa.) 71-58

By  Associated Press
2021/01/09 08:33
Penn carries LIU-Brooklyn over St. Francis (Pa.) 71-58

NEW YORK (AP) — Eral Penn had a career-high 20 points plus 12 rebounds as Long Island-Brooklyn defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 71-58 on Friday.

Alex Rivera had 16 points for Long Island-Brooklyn (3-1, 3-1 Northeast Conference). Ty Flowers added 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Ramiir Dixon-Conover tied a career high with 21 points and had seven rebounds for the Red Flash (1-6, 0-3), who have now lost six consecutive games. Maxwell Land added 10 points and Mark Flagg had nine rebounds.

The Sharks improve to 2-0 against the Red Flash on the season. Long Island-Brooklyn defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 78-75 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-09 10:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
China warns US will pay 'heavy price' for sending UN ambassador to Taiwan