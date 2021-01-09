Alexa
Thomas scores 22 to lift Sacred Heart over Merrimack 68-62

By  Associated Press
2021/01/09 08:24
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Tyler Thomas had 22 points as Sacred Heart defeated Merrimack 68-62 on Friday.

Mike Sixsmith had 17 points for Sacred Heart (3-4, 3-3 Northeast Conference). Cantavio Dutreil added 13 rebounds.

Mykel Derring had 13 points for the Warriors (1-1, 1-1). Malik Edmead added 10 points and Jordan Minor had seven rebounds.

The Pioneers evened the season series against the Warriors with the win. Merrimack defeated Sacred Heart 97-90 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

