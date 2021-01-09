Alexa
Kiss carries Bryant over Central Connecticut 76-64

By  Associated Press
2021/01/09 07:39
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Peter Kiss had a career-high 27 points as Bryant beat Central Connecticut 76-64 on Friday.

Chris Childs had 19 points for Bryant (9-2, 5-1 Northeast Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive win. Michael Green III added 14 points and Luis Hurtado Jr. had six rebounds.

Zach Newkirk had 17 points for the Blue Devils (2-7, 2-4). Greg Outlaw added 12 points and Karrington Wallace had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Blue Devils for the season. Bryant defeated Central Connecticut 93-68 Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-09 08:43 GMT+08:00

