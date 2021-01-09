Alexa
Left-hander Tarpley claimed by Mets off waivers from Marlins

By  Associated Press
2021/01/09 05:31
NEW YORK (AP) — Left-hander Stephen Tarpley was claimed by the New York Mets off waivers from the Miami Marlins on Friday.

The 27-year-old was 2-2 with one save and a 9.000 ERA in 11 innings over 12 games last year, striking out 11 and walking eight. He earned $208,704 in prorated pay from a salary of the $563,500 major league minimum.

He was designated for assignment Sunday when the Marlins agreed to an $850,000, one-year contract with free agent left-hander Ross Detwiler.

Tarpley is 3-2 with three saves and a 6.64 ERA in 43 games over three seasons with the New York Yankees (2018-19) and Miami, striking out 58 and walking 29 in 44 2/3 innings.

Updated : 2021-01-09 07:13 GMT+08:00

