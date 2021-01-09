Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Sarepta, Newmont fall; WD-40, New Relic rise

By  Associated Press
2021/01/09 05:15
Sarepta, Newmont fall; WD-40, New Relic rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:

Roku, up $19.84 to $399.13

The company bought the video library of Quibi, the short-lived streaming service, to bolster its ad-supported channel.

Sarepta Therapeutics, down $86.66 to $82.29

The drug developer reported mixed study results for a potential muscular dystrophy treatment.

comScore, up 45 cents to $3.29

The media analytics company announced investments from Charter Communications, Qurate Retail and Cerberus Capital Management.

New Relic, up $10.24 to $75.18

The software company said it expects third-quarter revenue to beat its previous forecast.

WD-40, up $31.49 to $301.15

The maintenance and cleaning product company handily beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.

Cardtronics, up $5.40 to $41.08

The ATM operator said it received another buyout offer that tops the current deal with Catalyst Holdings.

F5 Networks, up $11.14 to $191.24

The software company expects solid fiscal first-quarter revenue and raised its long-term revenue forecasts.

Newmont, down $2.35 to $62.79

The gold producer's stock slipped as gold prices fell.

Updated : 2021-01-09 07:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan