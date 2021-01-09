Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Days of heavy rain cause flooding in western Albania

By  Associated Press
2021/01/09 04:30
Days of heavy rain cause flooding in western Albania

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Heavy rain in Albania over the past three days has flooded thousands of acres of fields, blocked roads and forced authorities to evacuate scores of people, officials said Friday.

The government’s emergency committee said more than 5,000 hectares (12,350 acres) were inundated in the north and west of the country.

Thousands of soldiers joined local authorities to help people mainly in the northwestern Shkoder and Lezha districts and southwestern Vlora, where crops were destroyed.

Rain is forecast to continue over the next three days.

Updated : 2021-01-09 05:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Snow falls on 6 mountains in Taiwan
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan
Pompeo sending UN ambassador to Taiwan